Tommy Orange reads "There There"

Gastgeber: Deutsch-Amerikanisches Zentrum / James-F.-Byrnes-Institut und Literaturhaus Stuttgart

Google Calendar - Tommy Orange reads "There There" - 2019-09-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tommy Orange reads "There There" - 2019-09-09 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tommy Orange reads "There There" - 2019-09-09 19:30:00 iCalendar - Tommy Orange reads "There There" - 2019-09-09 19:30:00

http://www.literaturhaus-stuttgart.de/?fbclid=IwAR19SwpT3sWdbSdEBHsK_m5fcMxawCHFxv9PJXaTQGm-y0JQ1iyD3gb4Ibk

Literaturhaus Stuttgart Breitscheidstraße 4, 70174 Stuttgart

READING and TALK in English and German with Tommy Orange, U.S. Author, and Christian Brückner, Actor and Voice Actor

With his fierce, funny and heartbreaking literary debut There There, Cheyenne and Arapaho author Tommy Orange landed a hit novel and a spot as a 2019 Pulitzer Prize finalist as well as on The New York Times bestseller list. The novel centers on the urban Native American experience of twelve characters in the Big Oakland Powwow, and not only examines the complex connection of Native American history, identity, and spirituality but also addresses the difficult topics of oppression, addiction, abuse, and suicide.

Info

Literaturhaus Stuttgart Breitscheidstraße 4, 70174 Stuttgart Karte anzeigen
Vorträge & Lesungen
Google Calendar - Tommy Orange reads "There There" - 2019-09-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tommy Orange reads "There There" - 2019-09-09 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tommy Orange reads "There There" - 2019-09-09 19:30:00 iCalendar - Tommy Orange reads "There There" - 2019-09-09 19:30:00

Tags

Mehr News über...

MHP Block

Alianz MTV Stuttgart Block

Moritz Ausbildung Kariere Block

Moritz Schulen und Hochschulen Block

Moritz Veranstaltungen eintragen

Die Nächsten Veranstaltungen

Veranstaltung suchen Eintragen