Tommy Orange reads "There There"

READING and TALK in English and German with Tommy Orange, U.S. Author, and Christian Brückner, Actor and Voice Actor

With his fierce, funny and heartbreaking literary debut There There, Cheyenne and Arapaho author Tommy Orange landed a hit novel and a spot as a 2019 Pulitzer Prize finalist as well as on The New York Times bestseller list. The novel centers on the urban Native American experience of twelve characters in the Big Oakland Powwow, and not only examines the complex connection of Native American history, identity, and spirituality but also addresses the difficult topics of oppression, addiction, abuse, and suicide.