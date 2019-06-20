“What have you done? Hark, your brother’s blood cries out to Me from the ground!” (Genesis 4.11): Words and actions, silence and gaps at the biblical story of Chain and Abel

The biblical story of Chain and Abel is the story of the first men born that ends with murder. The writer of this story gives us some hints as to what happened between those two brothers but at the same time leaves us with unfinished sentences with gaps in the story and with thundering silence.

In the class we will read the biblical story while learning some important words from the Hebrew text. We will read from the “Midrash,” commentaries and interpretations of biblical story written by Jewish sages. Eventually we will read Hebrew poetry – poems written by Israeli poets that were using the biblical story of Chain and Abel (and also the biblical story of the Binding of Isaac) in order to deal with subjects such as the Holocaust and the death of Israeli soldiers in war.

Der Tora-Lerntag findet in englischer Sprache ohne deutsche Übersetzung statt.

Interessierte können sich bei Kornelia Maas per Email korneliamaas [ at ] gmx.de anmelden.

Dr. Meirav Meidan promovierte in jüdischen Studien in Gender Studies und forscht und lehrt vor allem an Fragen, die sich durch die Erfahrungen von Frauen stellen.