Dr. Meirav Meidan lehrt, wie in der jüdischen Tradition mit Zerstörung, Katastrophen und dem Holocaust umgegangen wird.

This event is taking place on the 9th of Av, an important date in the Jewish calendar when according to Jewish tradition the First and Second Temples in Jerusalem were destroyed. During the Torah class we will examine how Jewish sources come to explain those events. Did they take responsibility for catastrophe upon themselves? What images and legends did they use to grow from the catastrophe and bring comfort to the Jewish people? In the class we will read biblical texts as well as texts from the time after the destruction of the Second Temples when the Jews were in exile.

During the final part of the learning we will look at the Holocaust through today's lens of how Jewish – Israeli society is coping with it now. Reading (translated) Hebrew poetry, we will find that this subject is still for many a Sealed Secret often dealt with silence, suffocation and enigma. Might we find words that will help us to grow from this catastrophe? This is a question we may leave unanswered.

Dr. Meirav Meidan promovierte in jüdischen Studien in Gender Studies und forscht und lehrt vor allem an Fragen, die sich durch die Erfahrungen von Frauen stellen.

Der Tora-Lerntag findet in englischer Sprache statt.