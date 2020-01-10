Tristan – Jazz, Funk & Soul

Dutch five-piece Tristan's music can be best described as feel-good vintage Acid Jazz, with the energy, vibe and sounds of today, performed by some of the best contemporary pop/jazz musicians from Europe.

Funky rhythm guitars, Hammond, Fender Rhodes and synths, and a rhythm section that has been performing together for decades playing solid grooves and tight, punchy ar-rangements that have since become their trademark.

All this underpins singer Evelyn Kallansee's stunningly beautiful vocals. It will take you back to that great warm sound of the 70's, with a fresh breeze of influences from the pre-sent.

While Tristan’s music may sound like bands such as Tower of Power, Snarky Puppy, or classic Acid Jazz acts such as Incognito and the Brand New Heavies - who all produce high energy grooves - what makes this group stand out from their contemporaries is the high quality of the compositions and arrangements.

Evelyn Kallansee - Vocals

Coen Molenaar - Keyboards

Bas Phaff - Guitar

Frans Vollink - Bass

Sebastiaan Cornelissen - Drums

https://www.tristanmusic.com