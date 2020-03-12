Tswalo, is a celebration of the art of solo performance a narrative that is carried in both Physicality and Voice. It is placed in a timeless space of existence, which explores the primary themes of being, chaos and beauty, blood and birth, love and war in the same frame.

In Tswalo, the performer’s expression of his spiritual “source” gives the audiences the baton to walk through their own paradigm of ontology, the poetry, prose and physical storytelling furnish us with the necessary tools into a deep meditation. It undoubtedly begs the question (or theory) of being, becoming and unbecoming

African Storytelling at its best.

Free Admission