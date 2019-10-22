Tübinger Kinder- und Jugendbuchwoche: How to Make Cherry Pie and See the U.S.A.

Children will go on a joyful journey with a young baker as she searches for all the right ingredients and resources to make the perfect cherry pie. She travels from New Mexico to Washington to Hawaii and many more stops along the way. Long time d.a.i. teacher Jessica Strain will guide the kids through the book by Marjorie Priceman and together they will learn about the natural resources found in America in a fun and interactive atmosphere. Recipe for the perfect cherry pie is included, of course!

Die d.a.i.-Lehrerin Jessica Strain lädt Grundschulklassen ein, mit ihr die Geschichte spielerisch zu entdecken.

In einfacher englischer Sprache für 3./4. Klasse