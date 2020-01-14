Tweeting Reality?

Talk by John Nichols, national-affairs correspondent, The Nation, Wisconsin. With the primaries right around the corner, the 2020 U.S. presidential election is picking up speed. It’s sure to be another exciting election cycle with the Democratic hopefuls ready to receive the Democratic nomination and the question of impeachment still looming. Whatever the outcome of the election, it will have a massive impact on the future of the U.S. and beyond. Additionally, the media will yet again play a crucial role. With the Trump presidency,the media landscape and politics in general have been transformed significantly. Government policies are now announced on Twitter while popularity is measured by social media presence. How has the growing relevance of social media impacted the 2020 elections so far and has the role of the fourth estate, i.e. the media, evolved from the 2016 elections?

John Nichols, U.S. journalist and pioneer blogger, dissects critical issues of modern-day journalism in a time when America’s freedom of

the press is in jeopardy.