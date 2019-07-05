Film and Talk with Scott Stelle, d.a.i. Tübingen. Stephen Greenblatt‘s book Tyrant: Shakespeare on Power (2018) was written for our age of populist anger, fake news and democratic crisis: Shakespeare grappled again and again with a deeply unsettling question: How is it possible for a whole country to fall into the hands of a tyrant?” Shakespeare not only examined the fragility of cherished institutions, but probed the psychology of tyranny from the point of the tyrant as well as the people who knowingly deceive themselves. This quarter, we‘d like to explore some of the timeless questions that Shakespeare addressed, for example: “Why would anyone be drawn to a leader manifestly unsuited to govern, someone dangerously impulsive or viciously conniving or indifferent to truth? Why, in some circumstances, does evidence of mendacity, crudeness, or cruelty serve not as fatal disadvantage but as an allure, attracting ardent followers? Why do otherwise proud and self-respecting people submit to the sheer effrontery of the tyrant, his sense that he can get away with saying and doing anything he likes, his spectacular indecency?”