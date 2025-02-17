U.S. Election Speaker Series & Democratic Crossroads: Transatlantic Stability and Security

Talk. Join us for an in-person and online briefing with distinguished experts from the United States on the impact of the US presidential election on transatlantic stability and security. President Trump’s administration will have an impact on the future of NATO, military support for Ukraine as well as on European security at large. As the global security landscape is changing, the United States face unprecedent challenges as a global power while the rule-based international order is shifting.

The „U.S. Election Speaker Series“ is a cooperation initiative between the Aspen Institute Germany, the Associaton of German-American Centers and the Embassy of the United States in Berlin.Its goal is to provide interested groups from German society with insight into the U.S. Election, facilitating dialogue and contributing to a stronger and more dynamic transatlantic relationship.

In English