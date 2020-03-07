U.S. Tax Clinic

Bring your questions, comments and concerns about U.S. personal income tax issues or about filing requirements for U.S. persons living abroad, and have them answered by an experienced U.S. tax advisor, including recommendations on how to keep your taxes to a minimum. In ad-dition, you are invited to share your own knowledge and experiences with other participants.Parents of U.S. children are particularly encouraged to attend: Find out about valuable U.S. tax benefits that may be available.