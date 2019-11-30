​BE DIFFERENT ist unsere Philosophie und das Versprechen an unsere Gäste, unvergessliche Momente & Erlebnisse zu schaffen.

Sehen und Gesehenwerden. BOULEVARD DER BEGEGNUNGEN. Hier treffen sich Gleichgesinnte, um bei lockerer Atmosphäre, bester Musik und coolen Drinks, stilvolle Partys zu feiern, dazu interessante Kontakte zu knüpfen oder zu vertiefen. Das Private steht im Vordergrund - das Geschäftliche ergibt sich. LET LIFE SURPRISE YOU.

​

DRESSCODE: Evening Chic

www.platin-party.com/dresscode

​

♬ Sound by 2 TOP DJs

♬ 2 Floors

♬ Finest Mixed-Music + Best Black-, House- & Pop-Music

♬ Never miss the chance to Dance

♥ Flirtfaktor 100 %

​

+ P&K. Reutlingens traditionsreichste Location mit Kultstatus und Top Hotspot weit über die Grenzen Reutlingens hinaus

+ Purple Carpet & Fotowand

+ Welcome-Drink von 21 - 22 Uhr

+ Video-Animation

+ Stilvolles Ambiente & einzigartige Atmosphäre

+ Cocktail-Bar

+ Champagne & Candy

+ Raucherlounge

+ VIP-CARD Gewinnspiel​