UMM + Gazelle & The Bear

UMM from Belgium hypnotizes with experimental pop music. Engaging grooves, synths and fragile vocals are the ingredients for their songs. In March 2019 they released their debut EP 'The Good Side’:

https://www.fanlink.to/TheGoodSide

UMM aus Belgien hypnotisieren mit experimenteller Popmusik. Einnehmende Grooves, Synths und fragile Vocals sind die Zutaten für ihre Songs. Im März 2019 veröffentlichten sie ihre Debüt-EP "The Good Side": https://www.fanlink.to/TheGoodSide

GAZELLE & THE BEAR

Gazelle & the Bear Is the new project of drummer and composer Julian Berann and jazz-singer-songwriter Ines Kolleritsch. In this project the two musicians are discovering new musical paths through their passion of composing together. A journey where the intimacy of singer songwriter music meets modern jazz, hip hop and R’n’B, where two musical minds are about to become one.

Their first single “MAMA” will be released on March 6th.

LINK: https://www.facebook.com/Gazelle-the-Bear-108752680679335/?modal=admin_todo_tour

Gazelle & the Bear ist das neue Duoprojekt von Schlagzeuger und Komponist Julian Berann und der Jazz-Singer-Songwriterin Ines Kolleritsch. Eine Verschmelzung von modern Jazz, Hip Hop und R’n’B mit Mut zur Intimität. Ihre erste single “MAMA” wird am 06. März veröffentlicht.