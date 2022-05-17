UNITI expo 2022

UNITI expo is the leading European trade fair for the retail petroleum and car wash industries. With its conference programme, compact three-day format and two-year cycle, it is specially tailored to the needs of its target audience.

UNITI expo therefore provides a unique opportunity for exhibitors and visitors to build and strengthen business relationships with customers and professionals alike.

For trade visitors, all UNITI expo offerings are free of charge: admission to the trade fair, participation in the conferences and catering in the "GenussGARTEN FOODCOURT" and on the Carwash Piazza.