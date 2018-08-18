Frontierer - Euro Tour 2018 + Support

BIO – FRONTIERER "Frontierer are sited as a mathcore/experimental band with members from Scotland and America, known for their prolific first album 'Orange Mathematics', which brought them into the international spotlight.

With their highly anticipated follow up album 'Unloved' released July 27th 2018, the band show no sign of stopping and have become a very sought after live act all over the world. After appearing at festivals such as ArcTanGent, Complexity, EuroBlast, and more, the band are coming to Europe in August 2018 to bring this show to clubs. For fans of Meshuggah, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Car Bomb and the like."