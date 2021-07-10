urban colors // corona edition

B-Girls, B-Boys und Sprüher*innen von überall her werden den echaz.

Hafen für sich besetzen und dort einen Tag in ihren jeweiligen Disziplinen gegeneinander antreten. Was aber nicht fehlen darf ist ein Publikum, das die Mädels und Jungs anfeuert und Stimmung macht. Geboten werden neben abenteuerlichen Battles: nette Leute, gute Musik, Getränke und Essen.

Also kommt rum zum HipHop Jam und zeigt der Welt, was Reutlingen drauf hat!

Zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt gehen wir davon aus, dass bei „urban colors“, aufgrund der aktuellen Pandemie, Abstände eingehalten werden müssen und alle Gäste entweder eine FFP2 oder eine medizinische Maske tragen müssen. Außerdem entwickeln wir aktuell eine Teststrategie, um alle unsere Veranstaltungen so sicher wie möglich zu machen. Wir wissen, dass manche Veranstaltungen, vor allem die für junge Menschen, unter diesen Bedingungen leiden. Trotzdem liegt es uns am Herzen „urban colors“ auch unter widrigen Voraussetzungen in 2021 gemeinsam mit euch möglich zu machen. Denn Kultur ist eben nicht nur das Sitzkonzert, die Oper, das Kabarett oder Theater. Kultur ist auch HipHop, Breakdance und Graffiti.

„urban colors“ wird anders, als wir es uns vorgestellt haben, ABER besser anders als gar nicht! Also kommt zur corona edition und passt aufeinander auf. Stimmen wir uns gemeinsam ein auf ein "urban colors" 2022 ohne Abstand, Maske und Tests!

Aufgrund der besseren Planbarkeit für euch und für uns bitten wir euch, den Vorverkauf unter www.franzk.net zu nutzen! Die Karten sind in diesem Jahr leider begrenzt.

HOST - Thomas Strong

Ich tanze aktiv seit 1997 und bin auch Gründungsmitglied der ebenfalls 1997 gegründeten Breakdancegruppe "Battle Toys". Selber organisiere ich eigene Breakdance & Hip Hop Events seit über 15 Jahren wie "Battle Toys Anniversary", "The Session - Junior Battle", "German Breaking Championship" oder helfe Veranstaltern bei der Orga von Events. Moderation habe ich auch ungefähr zu dieser Zeit angefangen und habe mittlerweile einen Namen auch in diesem Bereich gemacht, ich habe z. B. Veranstaltungen wie "Hip Hop Pfingstcamp X Battle of the Year" in Hannover, "Royal Battle" in Rüsselsheim, "Fusion Battle" in Stuttgart, "Call of Battle" in Stuttgart, "FLON Battle" in St. Gallen, "Team Deathmatch" in Zürich, "SWISS Battle Tour" in Luzern & Fribourg, "The One" in Peking, uvm. moderiert. Auch als Jury war ich schon ab und zu unterwegs wie z. B. "Jam Street" in Bordeaux, "Chelles Battle Pro - German Qualifier" in Ulm, "Kidz Battle @ Battle of the Year Germany" in Hannover, uvm.

DJ MARK-SKI

Mark-Ski – Gründungsmitglied des NYADS-DJ-Kollektivs – fokussiert sich darauf neuen und spannenden Sound auf die Plattenspieler zu bringen. Tief verwurzelt in der B-Boy- und DJ-Kultur erwartet die Hörer eine musikalische Reise von klassischem Hip Hop zu elektronischer Musik bei seinen Live-Sets. Sein Mixing-Style ist eine einzigartige Kombination aus klassischem DJ-Handwerk gepaart mit Tablism und neuerster Dj-Technologie.

Die B-Girls und B-Boys werden in nächster Zeit nach und nach vorgestellt.

B-Girl Simi

Born: 1991, Oradea, Romania. I started breaking in 2006, at the age of 15, in my hometown, Oradea. Since then, there's been no stopping and I cannot see myself stopping. The first four years I trained together with my crew Beat After Beat, being mentored by Andrei Simina and Original Crew. Andrei Simina is the person that taught me the foundation in moves and knowledge and my style is inspired and developed together with my crew. I love music, I love to dance, I really try to become complete and to learn all the elements of this dance. After that I moved in Cluj-Napoca for 3 years, Bucharest for about 5 and since 2 years ago I moved back in Cluj-Napoca. In Bucharest, I co-founded the "The Breakin Class" project that is now extended in 5 different Romanian cities: Craiova, Cluj-Napoca, Timisora, Bistrita and Brasov. Throughout this years I had the chance to train with Bboy Pyciu, who helped develop my style and helped me to strengthen my moves and knowledge. Since I moved back to Cluj-Napoca, I train with Concrete Rockers and rock alongside them, I train kids and take care of the "The Breakin Class", Cluj Chapter and I'm a graduate of the Bboy Dojo, Teachers Education Program. In all these years I've been to hundreds of competitions and jams like Rock Steady Crew Anniversary, Outbreak Europe, World Bboy Classic Italy, Urban Jam Budapest, Ruff Enough, Boty, Doyobe, Smoke the Cypher, Bastille Battle, Get Down, From Hunger to Fame, Jump in the Cypher, The Sweet Jam, Nymphea, Back in Action and many more. The best thing about is that I never mind the results, I always focus on what I have to learn from all the things I experience. I travel a lot, I've met my idols, but most of all I represent my country and the crews, proudly, wherever I go.