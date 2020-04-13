Van der Graaf Generator (GB)

Das Statement im Untertitel steht auf der Website der Band über dem Hinweis auf das im April 2019 erschienene Boxset „THE AEROSOL GREY MACHINE“, mit dem Van der Graaf Generator ihr vor genau 50 Jahren erschienenes Debütalbum feiern (das eher eine Art Peter Hammill-Soloalbum mit Band war…), mit den Originalaufnahmen (remastered) und jeder Menge Bonusmaterial aus jener Zeit Ende der 1960er Jahre, als die Band als Pioniere des Progressive Rock galten.

Van der Graaf Generator 2020 sind Peter Hammill, Hugh Banton und Guy Evans, die drei überlebenden Bandmitglieder der Originalband, die 1968 gegründet wurde.

Van der Graaf Generator (VdGG) waren immer dunkler und wilder als die meisten ihrer Zeitgenossen. Berühmt waren sie für ihre wild wuchernden, dichten und komplexen Songs, die sie zwischen 1969 und 1976 auf sechs Alben für das Charisma Label aufnahmen. Auf den Shows im Jahr 2020 dürfen sich die Fans auf unterschiedliche Sets mit kürzeren Werken aus der Bandgeschichte wie auch neuen Stücken freuen.

Die Intention von Van der Graaf Generator ist nicht, exakt den Sound und Stil der Originale wiederzugeben, sondern vielmehr aus dem Geist dieser Werke etwas Neues, Zeitgenössisches entstehen zu lassen. Sicher, VdGG sind eine Gruppe mit einer einzigartigen Geschichte, aber noch wichtiger ist: sie sind eine moderne Band!

Mastermind der Band war und ist der Sänger, Pianist, Gitarrist und Komponist Peter Hammill.

Er hat anläßlich der Veröffentlichung dieser Box einige Fragen des Good Times-Magazins beantwortet. Sehr schön, wie Peter Hammill herausarbeitet, daß sich VdGG nie als „Pioniere des Prog Rock“ verstanden haben: „We resisted any kind of categorization from the beginning. Simply because we sounded different than everyone else. If there is a pigeon hole, I prefer the term Underground Group.”

Wenn es also schon eine Schublade geben muß, dann doch eher „Underground-Band“.

Wie auch immer – Van der Graaf Generator sind ganz sicher eine legendäre Band...

Und einigermaßen überraschend haben sich Peter Hammill, Hugh Banton und Guy Evans nun entschieden, daß sie 2020 noch einmal (möglicherweise ein letztes Mal…) auf Tour gehen werden. Wir freuen uns wie Bolle, dass sie dazu auch zu uns ins franz.K kommen.

Van der Graaf Generator 2020 are Peter Hammill (vox, gtr, kbd), Hugh Banton (organ, bass) & Guy Evans (drums , percussion), the three surviving members of the original group formed in 1968.

Darker and wilder than most of their contemporaries VdGG were known for sprawling, dense and complex songs on six albums recorded for the Charisma label between ‘69 and ‘76. Their unique sound was based on organ, sax, driving percussion and declamatory vocals. Constantly touring, they achieved their greatest success in Italy with the album “Pawn Hearts” in 1971.

After warping into a powerful violin/bass/guitar set-up in 1976 the band finally split in 1978.

After a gap of nearly thirty years the “classic” four-piece line-up reappeared in 2005 with a triumphant reunion concert at the Royal Festival Hall, London and a new recording, “Present” . They continued to surprise European audiences with the vigour and dynamism of their live performances for the remainder of the year.

In 2006 the saxophonist David Jackson left the group. The trio have continued to surge forward, first playing a series of live shows and then recording the albums “Trisector” (2008) and “A Grounding in Numbers” (2010). In 2012 they released “Alt”, a collection of experiments and improvisations. Their last studio album “Do not Disturb” was released in 2015.

In live performance, as in the studio, they strive to look forward rather than back and as much of their repertoire is taken from the new albums as from the old ones. They’ve also made it a point to bring back to life some surprising - and rarely performed - pieces from the past, both from the VdGG catalogue and from Peter Hammill’s solo works.

Whatever the source, songs have been firmly imprinted with the DNA of the modern trio.

For their tour in June 2013 the band revisited two long-form pieces. “Flight” and “A Plague of Lighthouse-Keepers”, the side-long piece from “Pawn Hearts”.

Enjoyable as this experience was, for the forthcoming shows they will not be playing these pieces, instead assembling constantly varying sets of shorter works, ancient and modern.

The intention here, as with all the material, is not to attempt to recreate the exact sound and style of the original but rather to tap into its spirit and reinvent it in a twenty-first century form.

Clearly, VdGG continue to push forward, acknowledging that they’re a group with a certain history, but also stating the case that they’re an emphatically modern one.