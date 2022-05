An Evening of Poetry & Music based on the Book „Sons of Immigrants. Daughters of the Revolution.“ – The author will be present

„Sons of Immigrants. Daughters of the Revolution.“ is a powerful book of poetry in which Sera Babakus recounts the mélange of moments which have defined her as an immigrant daughter and shaped her as a World Citizen. She holds a mirror up to her life as an expat, daring to reveal both its quiet ugliness and its cacophonous beauty.