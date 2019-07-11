Very British

Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson

Metzingen 72555 Metzingen

As already announced in our letter to members and friends of the Metzingen-Hexham Town Twinning Association, we are planning new activities for all of those interested in the idea and practice of town twinning, keen on practising their spoken English and learning more about English culture and society. Should these few hints have tickled your fancy, do come and join us on Thursday, 11th July 2019, 7 pm, Kulturforum Metzingen (formerly MedienAkademie; Eisenbahnstr. 29).

The first meeting will focus on organisational issues and on two well-known literary characters: Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson.

Metzingen 72555 Metzingen
