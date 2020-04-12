Villagers Of Ioannina City + guests

GENRE: strong footing in the wealthy folk musical tradition of Epirus, furnished with consistent alt-metal and post rock atmospheres HOME: Greece

Historically, every single time a musical movement took form, or a local scene emerged, the roles of the bands involved have been similar. There are the forefathers that laid the path, the loyal workers that took the music as far as possible and the spectacular sensations that made the headlines and brought in the large crowds who until then, were not aware of something important going on. In the case of the Greek heavy rock movement that leaves a mark on European rock n roll this last decade, the Villagers Of Ioannina City have definitely been that spectacular sensation.