Familienworkshop – Der Zauberer von Oz

Ein spielerischer Workshop für die ganze Familie. In Kooperation mit dem D.A.I. in englischer und deutscher Sprache

LTT Landestheater Tübingen, Werkstatt Eberhardstraße 6, 72070 Tübingen

Come join us for a family-friendly, playful introduction to LTT’s ‘Wizard of Oz’. In this fun-filled hour, you will explore the colorful cast of characters through movement, acting, and improvisation in English with our two native speakers. Together we will jump into the story and emotions behind the famous musical. This workshop is the perfect sneak-peek to enhance your theater experience before you watch the show. Hope to see you soon in Oz!

Nähere Informationen und die Anmeldungen folgen in Kürze. Bei Interesse freuen wir uns schon heute über eine Mail an junges-ltt@landestheater-tuebingen.de

