Meet the Author: Tom Franklin

Reading and Talk with Tom Franklin, University of Mississippi

As of 2019, this award-winning novel is the compulsory reading for the topic of “The Ambiguity of Belonging” in the Abitur in Baden-Württemberg. For one last time, students and teachers will have the opportunity to talk to the author himself about his novel and its relation to the topic during this reading and talk. Tom Franklin is the award-winning and New York Times bestselling author of Crooked Letter, Crooked Letter, which was nominated for nine awards and won the Los Angeles Times Book Prize and the prestigious Crime Writers’ Association’s Gold Dagger Award. Winner of a 2001 Guggenheim Fellowship, he teaches in the University of Mississippi’s Masters of Fine Arts program. He is married to Mississippi Poet Laureate Beth Ann Fennelly.