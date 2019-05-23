Von Berlin nach Dschang: ein Gespräch in Bildern von Paula Bulling und Japhet Miagotar

Veranstaltungsreihe: Membrane. African Literatures and Ideas.

Vernissage

Einführung: Chief Nyamweya

Drei Monate lang haben Paula Bulling, Comiczeichnerin und Autorin aus Berlin, und Japhet Miagotar, Comiczeichner und Dozent aus Dschang, Kamerun, einen Briefwechsel in Bildern geführt – über das Leben in Berlin und Dschang, über ihre Kindheit, über Alltag und Politik. Unterschiedliche Lebenskontexte begegnen sich dabei ebenso wie unterschiedliche Formen zu zeichnen: von Hand oder am Computer, von realistischen und von extrem stilisierten Formen ausgehend. Miagotars Figurtyp des SVA (simplification – variation – animation), den er anhand von traditionellen afrikanischen Skulpturen entwickelt hat, ermöglicht dabei eine Annäherung an „Afrika“, die gleichzeitig dessen Konstruktion sichtbar macht.

For three months Paula Bulling, graphic artist, Berlin, and Japhet Miagotar, graphic artist and lecturer, Dschang, have exchanged images and ideas about life in Berlin and Dschang, about childhood, the everyday and politics. Different ways of life met as much as different ways of drawing: by hand or on the computer, in a realist or a highly stylized way. The SVA (simplification – variation – animation) figure developed by Miagotar derives from his reflections on traditional African sculpture. It permits the viewer to approach “Africa” while making its construction transparent.

Mit einer konsekutiven Übersetzung Französisch-Deutsch.

A consecutive French-German translation will be provided

Eintritt frei