English Excursion: Edible Wild Plants - How to find, identify and use them

Sommerhofenpark Sindelfingen Seestraße, 71063 Sindelfingen

English Excursion: Edible Wild Plants – how to find, identify and use them Saturday April 27th 3.30-5:30 pm in Sindelfingen

Join us on an enjoyable, delicious tour in nature.

Discover edible wild plants, learn where to find them, discover aromatic pleasure and their health benefits.

Learn to collect safely and use the plants that are perfect for you. For all Duration about 2 h

Please register per Email info@christine-volm.de Please bring:

– Drinks or food if required

– weatherproof clothing and shoes

– If you like: pen and notepad

– Who has: magnifying glass and identification literature

Info

Sommerhofenpark5.jpg
Sommerhofenpark Sindelfingen Seestraße, 71063 Sindelfingen
Freizeit & Erholung
Google Kalender - English Excursion: Edible Wild Plants - How to find, identify and use them - 2024-04-27 15:30:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - English Excursion: Edible Wild Plants - How to find, identify and use them - 2024-04-27 15:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - English Excursion: Edible Wild Plants - How to find, identify and use them - 2024-04-27 15:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - English Excursion: Edible Wild Plants - How to find, identify and use them - 2024-04-27 15:30:00 ical

Tags