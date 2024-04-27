English Excursion: Edible Wild Plants – how to find, identify and use them Saturday April 27th 3.30-5:30 pm in Sindelfingen

Join us on an enjoyable, delicious tour in nature.

Discover edible wild plants, learn where to find them, discover aromatic pleasure and their health benefits.

Learn to collect safely and use the plants that are perfect for you. For all Duration about 2 h

Please register per Email info@christine-volm.de Please bring:

– Drinks or food if required

– weatherproof clothing and shoes

– If you like: pen and notepad

– Who has: magnifying glass and identification literature