Walk Off The Earth Veranstaltungen in Stuttgart Walk Off The Earth Mercedes-Benz Konzertsommer 2019

Based in Burlington, Ontario (just outside of Toronto), their brilliant 5-people-playing-one-guitar interpretation of Gotye's "Somebody That I Used to Know" exploded on YouTube, garnering over 180 million views. Since then, the band has released a string of successful original songs including, "Red Hands" (#1 at AAA), "Fire In My Soul" & "Rule The World" (multi-platinum in Canada); sold out venues across the globe and collaborated with some of the biggest artists in the world (Keith Urban, Snoop Dogg, Nicky Romero & Steve Aoki).

In 2018, the band won a streamy award for their interpretation of Maroon Five's "Girls Like You", as well as releasing a holiday EP "Subscribe to the Holidays" that was the #1 charting independent release in Canada for the last week of November. Both works are natural fits in the bands wide-ranging and ever-growing repertoire, and tease the bands big plans for 2019.

The chemistry between the members of Walk Off the Earth is undeniable. Marshall, Sarah and Gianni's individual vocal stylings mesh seamlessly with Taylor's haunting harmonies and keys while soaring over epic melodic arrangements held together by Joel Cassady's driving and prolific percussion work. Their independent spirit, unstoppable work ethic and awe-inspiring creativity has catapulted Walk Off the Earth into new and uncharted waters with only bigger and better things on the horizon.

---

Kostenfreier Eintritt in das Mercedes-Benz Museum bei Vorlage des Konzerttickets vom 04.07. - 07.07.2019, vor und nach dem Konzertsommer 25% Rabatt auf den Eintrittspreis.

Das Konzert von Walk Off The Earth im Rahmen des Konzertsommers 2019 am Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart wird veranstaltet von der Chimperator Live GmbH in Zusammenarbeit mit Four Artists GmbH und 0711 Livecom GmbH.