Ways of Thinking

What are the risks and rewards of "thinking with" others—whether real, imagined, or historical—and how do these dynamics influence our intellectual and creative lives?

Samantha Rose Hill is the author of Hannah Arendt (2022) and the editor and translator of What Remains: The Collected Poems of Hannah Arendt (2024). She is a visiting scholar at the Oxford Centre for Life-Writing at Wolfson College and associate faculty at the Brooklyn Institute for Social Research. Her writing has appeared in The Paris Review, Aeon, Commonweal, The Guardian, Guernica, Lapham’s Quarterly, LitHub, Los Angeles Review of Books, The Jewish Review of Books, and TLS. She is currently working on her next book, Loneliness, forthcoming from Yale University Press.

Paul Holdengräber is an interviewer, curator of public curiosity, and was the Founding Executive Director of Onassis Los Angeles (OLA). Prior he was Founder and Director of The New York Public Library’s LIVE from the NYPL cultural series where he interviewed and hosted over 600 events, including interviews with Patti Smith, Wes Anderson, Mike Tyson, Werner Herzog.

