WE LOVE AFROBEAT🌟 präsentiert Chi Ching Ching, Jamaican Reggae Dancehall Recording Artist/ Dancer and the Voice of the Street with his Slangs Personality and Energy. Chi Ching Ching is a youth from the Street of Kingston Jamaica selling skin products and at night he go to the Street Dance and with his fresh Dance moves and Slang Shining Personality making him fast a Name in the Street.

And now internationally acclaimed Reggae & Dancehall Artist. Currently on tour with his recently released Album Turning Table. Produced by Dutty Rock Productions, Owned and Operated by the Grammy Award Winning Artist Sean Paul. Chi Ching Ching Hit Songs, Rock Di World, Rope, Way up, Breadfruit Roast and Fry, Crick Neck and many more. Collaborations with Artist Like Sean Paul, Beenie Man, Elephant Man, Tony Matterhorn, Popcaan and many more.

und natürlich Usere Main DJ DRAZEE Afrobeat Finest Stuttgart,und Ultimate Movement / Imperior Sound würden dafür sorgen, dass ihr alle gewünschte Lieder hört,

- DjDrazee Offical (Stuttgart)

- Ultimate Movement (Stuttgart)

- ImperiorSound (Stuttgart)

- Dancers link up (Dancehall Queens)