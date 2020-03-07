WE LOVE AFROBEAT präsentiert AFROBEAT VS DANCEHALL! Our motto is "DJ style" NEW ZION SOUND VS DJ DRAZEE & DJ GAGA Stuttgart Massive djs", be there and experience the hottest tunes! This time we convince you with trendy music styles. like Dancehall, Afrobeat, Afro Pop, Reggaeton, Kizomba, and of course the latest Hip Hop. Our resident DJs would make sure you hear all the songs you want. Be There dont miss out!

NEW ZION SOUND fromTel Aviv Israel

MC BLACK ROSE AND JAHEL (Selecta/Dj)

New Zion sound first was established by jenia and kenya In the Western Galilee.

At 2010 Jahel joined the sound as a selecta.

After A few years the guys stop performing and she took the control as an female sound and At the end of 2018 Black rose Joined The sound as the MC.

Since then New Zion Sound Became one of the most active sounds in Israel,

performing from north to south and representing outta Israel as well.

They are known known as a triple threat, juggling between different hats such as mc, selekta Dancer and a singer

As partners With Nir drezner - Ya!Productions Booked Shows like :

Masicka, Sister Nancy, Popcaan, Tippa Irie, General Levy ,King Jam Sound , Jamie Rodigan,Mungos Hi Fi And many more..

Performances :

Festival’s: Rototom Sunsplash 2019 (Spain)

Sunbeat Festival (Israel)

Soundfest Festival (Israel)

International Shows

Jamaican Ting - Munich (Germany)

Sentinel Dance (Yaam club) - Berlin (Germany)

Vybz - Olten (Switzerland)

RUN DI DANZ - Leoncavallo Yard - Milano (Italy)

Menza Bar - Freiburg (Germany)

warm Up Show’s for

Masicka, Sister Nancy , Ding Dong, Charly Black, Stone love sound,

Alicai Harley ,Vanessa Bling, Stylo G, Hoodcelebrityy,

Agent Sasco (Hamburg. Germany)

Aidonia (Berlin. Germany)

Radio Shows : Mad Man fm (2013-2014) Organixx (2015)

Main Floor:

DJ NEW ZION SOUND (Tel Aviv Israel)

DJ DRAZEE

DJ GAGA

Second Floor:

DJ SANGI

DJ SOIREE