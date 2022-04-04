"Weltmusik" – Pop, Folklore, Eurozentrismus

Mit Rim Jasmin Irscheid und Hajnalka Péter

Moderation: Aliki Schäfer und Andreas Vogel

Der Genrename "World Music" entstand 1987 in einem Pub in Islington, London. Auf den Überbegriff einigten sich DJs, Musikjournalist*innen und die Plattenindustrie, um ein attraktives Label für populäre außereuropäische und außernordamerikanische Musik zu schaffen. Der Begriff "Weltmusik" ist jedoch vage und mehrdimensional und wird entsprechend kontrovers diskutiert, heißt es im enzyklopädischen Standardwerk „Die Musik in Geschichte und Gegenwart“. Eine kritische öffentliche Auseinandersetzung mit der Spartenbezeichnung ist längst überfällig.

Mit der Musikethnologin Rim Jasmin Irscheid und der Musikerin Hajnalka Péter sprechen Aliki Schäfer und Andreas Vogel über die hiesige Rezeption von nicht-westlicher Popmusik, Machtdynamiken und das "Colonial Ear".

"I HATE world music. That's probably one of the perverse reasons I have been asked to write about it. The term is a catchall that commonly refers to non-Western music of any and all sorts, popular music, traditional music and even classical music. It's a marketing as well as a pseudomusical term - and a name for a bin in the record store signifying stuff that doesn't belong anywhere else in the store. (...) In my experience, the use of the term world music is a way of dismissing artists or their music as irrelevant to one's own life. It's a way of relegating this ''thing'' into the realm of something exotic and therefore cute, weird but safe, because exotica is beautiful but irrelevant; they are, by definition, not like us. Maybe that's why I hate the term. It groups everything and anything that isn't ''us'' into ''them.'' This grouping is a convenient way of not seeing a band or artist as a creative individual, albeit from a culture somewhat different from that seen on American television. (...) A bold and audacious move, White Man!"

(David Byrne, Talking Heads / Luaka Bop, New York Times, 1999)

Das Werkstattgespräch findet im Rahmen der Ausstellung „Schwieriges Erbe. Linden-Museum und Württemberg im Kolonialismus“ statt, die sich mit kolonialer Geschichte beschäftigt und die Frage nach kolonialen Kontinuitäten aufwirft.

Ort: Theater Rampe, Filderstraße 47, Stuttgart