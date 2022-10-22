What is Rent an American? Orientation Workshop

Workshop with Ulrike Krone, Tübingen

d.a.i. Tübingen Karlstraße 3, 72072 Tübingen, Universitätsstadt

Do you love meeting new people, learning more about cultural similarities and differences, and sharing stories about your home, culture, history, and heritage? Become a volunteer for „Rent an American.” The service-learning program focuses on citizen diplomacy and global citizenship. You will visit schools located between Heilbronn and Lake Constance, the Black Forest, and Swabian Alps. It is a fun, low-threshold activity that helps you improve your intercultural communication skills, and you get to see areas of Baden-Württemberg that you might not have visited otherwise. You should attend the orientation to learn more about cross-cultural communication and prepare yourself for fun school visits.

Please sign up at least 48 hours in advance: https://www.dai-tuebingen.de/citizen-diplomat

In English

Location: d.a.i. hall

