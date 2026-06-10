What might have been - Lyssa Tejero and live band

Die große Frage: „Was wäre, wenn?“

Es ist etwas, das uns immer im Hinterkopf bleibt und Angst und Unsicherheit auslöst, aber was wäre, wenn man es in etwas umwandeln würde, das ein bisschen mehr Spaß macht?

In „What Might Have Been“ nimmt dich die Musicaldarstellerin Lyssa Tejero mit auf eine Reise durch ihre junge Karriere als Künstlerin, auf der sie dir, begleitet von einer großartigen Live-Band, von all den Ablehnungen erzählt und singt, denen sie bis heute begegnet ist, um das große „Nein“ ins rechte Licht zu rücken. „What Might Have Been“ ist ein Abend voller herzerwärmender Musik und unterhaltsamer Gespräche – ein entspannter Abend, der dich mit einem Lächeln nach Hause gehen lässt.

The big question: "What if?"

It's something that will always be in the backs of our minds, causing dread and insecurity, but what if you twisted it into something a little more fun?

In "What Might Have Been", musical theater actress Lyssa Tejero will take you on a journey through her young career as a performer where she will, accompanied by a great live band, talk and sing you through all the rejection she's faced up to this point to shine a light on the big "No". An evening full of heartwarming music and fun conversation, "What Might Have Been" is sure to be a laid-back evening that will leave you smiling.

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