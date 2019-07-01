Wilde Tales by Oscar Wilde

Oscar Wilde's delightfully magical stories for children are among the most beautiful tales of World Literature. Wilde is quoted as having said, that “It is the duty of every father to invent Fairy Tales for his children“.

Oscar Wilde is often described as “lounging comfortably” in his Storyteller’s chair while immensely enjoying the sound of his own voice and looking at his audience carefully, trying to evaluate just how much of his nonsense they are willing to believe. Accompanying the Storytelling is Pianist Florian Eisentraut

