Monthly Book Discussion with Jessica Strain.

Calling all book lovers! You like reading books and discussing them afterwards? Join our Fall Book Club and discover the riches of American literature. American literature enthusiast and language lover Jessica Strain will guide you through the best of contemporary and classic American literature. Copies of the selected books are available at the d.a.i. library.

Di. 24.1.: Carson McCullers – The Heart is a Lonely Hunter (1940): a debut novel filled with extraordinary humanity, both strange and powerful. Set in a small town in the middle of the deep South, it is the story of John Singer, a lonely deaf-mute, and a disparate group of people who are drawn towards his kind, sympathetic nature.

Di. 28.2.: William Melvin Kelley– A Different Drummer (1959): In this lost giant of American literature, Kelley has written an alternate history of the deep South. One in which there is an exodus of a southern state’s entire black population, throwing the established order into confused disarray. Reminiscent of James Joyce and William Faulkner. A brilliant work.

Di. 28.03.: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie - Dear Ijeawele, or a Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions (2017): from the best-selling author of Americanah, suggestions on how to raise a feminist daughter today, written from one friend to another. It goes right to the heart of sexual politics in the 21st century.

In English

Location: online via www.dai-tuebingen.de/books

Admission: free