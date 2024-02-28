Die Europe vs. Goliath Tour 2024 wird das neue Album „Goliath“ supporten. Mit von der Partie sind Fleshgod Apocalypse und Stillbirth.
Im Wizemann Stuttgart Quellenstraße 7, 70376 Stuttgart
EUROPE VS. GOLIATH TOUR 2024
