Women on the March

Talk with Prof. Joyce Mushaben, University of Missouri - St. Louis. On January 21, 2017, women marched across the United States, as well as around the world, to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump. That day of protest saw an incredible surge of unity among countless social movement groups. On January 19, 2019, activists across 300 US cities marched again to protest real equality setbacks, marred by public division among the 20+ member Steering Committee. The silver lining of 2019 has been the addition of 42 new Congresswomen, equally diverse but significantly more pragmatic in their approach to upholding the equality cause. This talk will explore potential tensions between movement and institutional actors, as well as their potential impact on the pursuit of a renewed social justice agenda.