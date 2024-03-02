Wommera / Ryr / Dromopod

WOOMERA

The band from Karlsruhe and Ulm passionately moves between progressive metal and atmospheric post-rock with math influences. With their songs, the four young musicians present mighty sound structures carried by complex rhythms and powerful basses. Mantra-like, meditative passages alternate with brute riffs and driving drums. Woomera reproduces the feeling of the warming, rising sun live on stage. With the sound of collapsing mountains and the intimacy of growing trees, their live performance enchants the audience. Formed in 2014 as a high school band, the band took second place at the 2021 New Bands Festival played at Das Fest Karlsruhe and das Unifest. “A spacey and hypnotic trip. Music as a drug, concerts as intoxication,” is how Klappe Auf described the band.

RYR

rýr (islandic: barren, sparse, weak) is an instrumental post-metal band from Berlin, Germany. “transient” is their second full-length album. Like on the first album “left fallow”, the band creates diverging spheres and heavy riffs, but with a more riff-centric focus on this album, to create a slightly more versatile and forward-going atmosphere. The sound origin is located in post and black metal, but the band tries to incorporate inspirations from every genre of music that has atmospheric and forward-going parts in it, without being too accommodating. The five songs constitute a diverting, 40 minutes long auditive journey.

DROMOPOD

Founded in November 2018, the post-metal band consists of the members Johannes Tief (vocals, guitar), Jan Haas (bass) and Philipp Baumann (drums). After a year-long creative phase, the guys from the Ludwigsburg area have released their first, four-song EP with “Collision”. Though the titles deal with topics such as emergence, loss and a possible life after death, it is difficult to assign them musically to a clearly defined genre. Showing the characteristic influences of progressive metal bands such as Tool, Amenra and Psychonaut, the dynamic music style is characterized by elaborate, opaque rhythm and bar changes, complex song structures and clear vocals.