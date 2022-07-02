Gaga/people classes

W139 // L // Smadar Goshen

Gaga is a movement language developed by Ohad Naharin, the director of Batsheva Dance Company, Israel. It is about a deep listening to the body and to create awareness. Smadar Goshen uses a series of instructions that build one on top of the other, so you can join from your living room and participate over the camera. Each participant actively explores and discovers how he or she can interpret the information and perform the task at hand.

The Workshop offers a creative framework to increase physical awareness, improve flexibility and stamina, and experience the pleasure of movement in a welcoming, accepting atmosphere. The Workshop goes deeper into a focused research, exploring the totality of listening to our body, and through that experience of the body as a whole, listening also to space and to whoever is around us.

The class will take place over the plattform Zoom, the participants will get the access details after registration per Email.

The Workshop is open to all people. No previous dance experience is needed.

Unterrichtssprache Englisch