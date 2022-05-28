The Pelvis: Empowering Dance an Life

Workshop

Kunstzentrum Karlskaserne Hindenburgstraße 29, 71638 Ludwigsburg

W133 // L // Tiziana Longo

A butoh and embodyment oriented workshop

In the unknown ocean of life which we need to navigate what and where is the helm of our vessel-body?

Static pelvis, dynamic pelvis, danced pelvis, breathed pelvis… The pelvis is the helm, the centre of the body, of stability, of visceral intuition, wisdom; the place where life takes its origin; the place of magic and miracles. Force absorber, catalyst, the pelvis can function but also disfunction, holding bad memories, blockage.

This workshop is about feeling, rebalancing, reconnecting and transforming our pelvis. For bodyworkers, dancers, professional in the performing arts as well as for beginners or people with stiff blocked pelvis.

Contents:

  • Anatomy of the pelvis and Alignment
  • Yoga for pelvis
  • Breathed pelvis
  • Awakening of the pelvic floor
  • Dynamic Anatomy
  • Empowering exercise for the core of the body “Koshi”
  • Embodiment practises
  • Improvisation

The workshop is open to dancers, actors, artists and people interested in uncovering layers of the body regardless of age and experience.

Unterrichtssprache Englisch

Info

(07141) 7889140
