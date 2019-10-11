Writer's Club

Workshop with Carolyn Murphey Melchers, d.a.i. Tübingen. Have you ever written a text in a language that is not your own? Our monthly Writers’ Club provides you with inspiration and support for your selfwritten English texts. Use your writing skills and experience the freedom of putting your ideas down in English. You’ll be surprised at what you can write! We welcome native English speakers and non-native English speakers to join our lively monthly discussions.