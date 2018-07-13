Writers' Club: warm the evening air

Workshop with Carolyn Murphey Melchers, d.a.i. Tübingen. Have you ever written a text in a language that is not your own? Our monthly Writers’ Club provides you with inspiration and support for your self-written English texts. Use your writing skills and experience the freedom of putting your ideas down in English. You’ll be surprised at what you can write! We welcome native English speakers and nonnative English speakers to join our lively monthly discussions.

Writers’ Club special: The members of the Writers’ Club present their own texts in the context of the Kulturnacht Tübingen on Sa. 12.5. at 18:15 & 20:15 in the d.a.i. library.