WYATT E. & HEMELBESTORMER

WYATT E

"WE WRITE MUSIC FOR GODS"

Wyatt E. statement could'nt sound more accurate. Deep, laid back, majestic instrumental sounds built from hypnotic synths and guitar layers... Introspective sonic adventure to elevate your souls and nourrish your spirits.

HEMELBESTORMER

Hemelbestormer, a Dutch word which can be roughly translated as “Sky Stormer” or “Attacker of Heaven” and used to describe someone with revolutionary thoughts and ideas, is a Belgian four piece composed of dedicated veterans from the hardcore, doom and black metal scene. Since 2012, their unique blend of instrumental post doom and various other genres has been visiting the furthest corners of the universe, passing black holes, nebulae and mysterious, blue ring-shaped galaxies and mesmerizing listeners all over the world. Always looking for balance between the light and the dark, the crushingly heavy and the eerily beautiful, Hemelbestormer’s songs, both monolithic and multi-layered, captivate the vastness and enormity of space in all its aspects. They provide a trip that will melt your mind and alter your consciousness.