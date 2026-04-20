ZATOKREV | Support: GEMINI ONE

Intent on exploring every crag and fissure of the human experience, ZATOKREV have been ever firm in their resolve to dive headlong into the murky waters of consciousness and the subsequent experiences gained in those explorations. Ambitious and impulsive, but never careless. A primordial force has beckoned the sounds created by this Basel based group, emerging from the fecund Earth like water from a spring eternal. Vitriol carved its signature far into the valleys to reveal unmeasured depths of melody. Punishing and delicate. Relentless and patient. Otherworldly yet familiar. A medium to impart the wisdom gained from weathering the storm. Ancestral reverberations echo like thunder upon the stones. Audial voracity allows for the fade and calm. Within the labyrinthine tendrils of cognition, the candle to light the way has been given to the listener who dares. ZATOKREV have manifested these life sustaining torches. Musical sunlight melted into gold. Desperate hope sprouted from fallow soil. Pure glacial waters feeding the raging torrent. Brought into being in 2002 on the shores of the Rhine and in the shadow of the Alps, Swiss quartet have forged their distinctive musical pathways into an unmistakable vigor all their own. Allowing for inspiration from every imaginable summit and chasm of extreme music as well as the most esoteric of folk and true global soul, ZATOKREV have crafted an amalgamation of forever evolving vibrational energy. The band emerged in 2004 with their eponymous debut, released on the legendary Nottingham based metal abel Earache Records. “Bury The Ashes” was released in 2006 by the band’s own Czar Of Crickets Records, before a move to Candlelight Records would provide a well-earned platform to reach more ears on a global scale. 2012 brought the world “The Bat, The Wheel, and a Long Road to Nowhere”, released by Pelagic on vinyl and long sold out, before the monumental “Silk Spiders Underwater”was released again via Candlelight in 2015. The builders of the architectural marvel known as ZATOKREV had found a way to construct their new temple. A mind-expanding sense of refinement had emerged with this new offering. A split LP with Minsk emerged in 2018. A collaborative release with both bands sharing a kindred vision and history, it took their familial bonds further with both bands featuring on one another’s songs. After all the detritus of pain, time, and letting go has been slogged through, 2025 sees ZATOKREV return with an immense and immersive new (double LP) album: “Bring Mirrors To The Surface” obliterates the past and conjures a future previously unimagined, pleading with humanity to remember the power of the Will and the Imagination.