Felipe Baldomir is a Coastal Indie-Folk singer/songwriter from Uruguay, South America; currently based in Byron Bay, Australia.

People oDen refer to his music as a blend of Jack Johnson, Xavier Rudd & Tash Sultana - His coastal sound travels from the Folk world of open-tunings, harmonica & steady power beats, to an upbeat soundscape of groovy guitar riffs, loops, punchy saxophone runs, keys & warm vocals.

Since arriving in Sydney in August 2018 he has converted a van into a ‘rolling home & studio’ and has been performing all around the country. From busking in the streets, playing backyard shows & supporTng local musicians such as Kim Churchill, Jack BoVs, The Dreggs, etc; to headlining sold out shows all around Australia & playing at iconic fesTvals such as Changing Tides FesTval, NYE On The Hill, Bluesfest, Ocean Sounds, Roadtrip FesTval, Queenscliff Music FesTval, etc.

From one campervan to another, this 2023 only, Felipe will be compleTng over 100 shows across Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom & South America.

The independent arTst just announced the release of his upcoming 3rd album (February 2024); and to celebrate, Felipe will be heading on his first headline tour around Europe & the United Kingdom in March 2024.