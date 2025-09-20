In our lives as musicians we often get pulled in different directions by countless poles. A chaotic life that can feel both thrilling and exhausting. Interior became our way of grounding ourselves. Over the past two years, so much changed. New experiences, growing attention, constant movement. We felt the need to create a space we could return to — somewhere quiet, where we could process, reflect, and simply be. Zimmer90 means Room90. It’s a little place that we have created for ourselves, which we can shape freely and invite others into. It is a space of free expression and gives us comfort and ease in times of anxiety and haste. Interior is our first album, and it’s something truly special to us. We want to take you into our world, so you can feel the same energy and dedication that went into these songs. Playing songs live for the first time is always such a special experience, and to do this for our debut album is incredible! The German shows will be presented by Kommune Booking and the American shows will be presented by Wassermann Music LA.