Deadline für das 20. Indische Filmfestival Stuttgart am 31. März 2023

Bis 31. März 2023 müssen im Filmbüro Baden-Württemberg e. V. alle Filme vorliegen, die von der Programmleitung für das 20. Indische Filmfestival Stuttgart gesichtet werden sollen. Wer den Sprung ins Programm geschafft hat, steht Ende Mai fest. Eingereicht werden können aktuelle Spiel-, Kurz-, Dokumentar- und Animationsfilme aus Indien oder mit einem Bezug zu Indien. Auch Filmschaffende aus Deutschland können teilnehmen. Das 20. Indische Filmfestival Stuttgart präsentiert vom 19. bis 23. Juli 2023 aktuelle Filmproduktionen aus ganz Indien. Zum 20. Geburtstag wird es ein besonderes Rahmenprogramm geben. Das Einreichformular steht unter www.indisches-filmfestival.de zum Download bereit.

Die Kontaktadresse:

Filmbüro Baden-Württemberg e. V. Indisches Filmfestival Stuttgart Programmleitung Friedrichstraße 37 70174 Stuttgart Germany

Call For Entries: 20th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart 2023

The 20th edition of the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart is now open for submissions. The Indian Film Festival Stuttgart presents feature films, documentaries, children's and animated films of any length and format. The festival will take place from July 19th to 23rd 2023 Stuttgart, Germany. There will be jury awards for best feature, documentary and short film also an audience award. The awards are endowed with up to 4.000 Euros.

This year, the 20th anniversary of the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart will be celebrated with a special supporting program. Europe's largest Indian film festival will present the diversity of India over five days. This includes the traditional school day in the film program. ‘School Day' will be addressed to pupils from class nine to 13. An educational Indian film dealing with a current topic will be showcased to the students. The last date of submission is 31st of March, 2023. If you have any queries regarding the festival, please mail them to programm@filmbuerobw.de. The submission form is available for download at www.indisches-filmfestival.de.

Contact:

