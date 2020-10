Filmkiste. Zusammengestellt von Thomas Volkmann

×

»Tod auf dem Nil«

In director Kenneth Branagh’s mystery-thriller “Death on the Nile” based on the 1937 novel by Agatha Christie, Simon Doyle (ARMIE HAMMER) and Linnet Ridgeway (GAL GADOT) are a picture-perfect couple on a honeymoon voyage down the Nile River which is tragically cut short. Wedding guests aboard the glamorous river steamer in this daring tale about the emotional chaos and deadly consequences triggered by obsessive love include Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot (KENNETH BRANAGH) and an all-star cast of suspects. Twentieth Century Studios’ “Death on the Nile” opens in U.S. theaters October 23, 2020. Photo by Rob Youngson. © 2020 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved.