Michael Breitschopf, KüNight, Künzelsau, 7.2.18

Michael Breitschopf unterhielt mit seiner Musik am Mittwochabend, 7.2. die Gäste des Künzelsauer Rathauses bestens.

Der junge Niedernhaller trat sowohl mit Band als auch Solo an diesem Abend auf und sang sowohl Cover auls auch eigene Stücke. In seinem Soloset sang er tapfer und gekont gegen das Geschnatter des Publikums an und lies zwischen den leisen Tönen seiner Akustikgitarre auch so etwas wie Romatik im Foyer des Rathauses aufkommen.