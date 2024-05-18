Old School R&B Brunch has caught the scene by storm filled with endless R&B hits, immersive games and crowd interaction, even Montel Jordan wanted to know ‘How We Do It’.

Turn The Lights Down Low, add the strobes, and mix the 90’s with the early 2000’s, as we take you back into the golden era.

Hosted by one the most charismatic personalities an endless collection of old school songs by our DJ; you won’t want to get to the end of the road. This is why our old school brunchers keep coming back.

‘Soon as you get home’, book your OSRNBrunch experience

#MORETHANABRUNCH