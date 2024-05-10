The road plays by Bob Lind

THE ROAD PLAYS („A Good Night,“ „Spain,“ and „Broken Strings“) are three thematically linked pieces about the joys, sorrows and dangers of life on the road.

Bob Lind is an iconic American singer and songwriter. A living legend, he is considered a pioneer of folk rock thanks to his eloquent, emotionally moving compositions, in which he incorporates elements of popular music styles that of the late ’60s, such as psychedelic and sunshine pop.

His debut album DON’T BE CONCERNED, which included the international hit ELUSIVE BUTTERFLY, was released in 1966 and reached the top ten in both the USA and the UK. This title – like many of his other compositions – was recorded by more than 200 renowned singers, such as Cher, Glen Campbell, Johnny Cash, Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton, Eric Clapton, Nancy Sinatra, the Four Tops and Petula Clark.

Although his discography only comprises a handful of studio albums, the musician has inspired a number of well-known contemporary colleagues, including British indie pop musician Richard Hawley and Jarvis Cocker, who adapted his American role model to the Pulp song BOB LIND (The Only Way Is Down.

In the early 1970s, Bob Lind left the music business behind but continued to write poetry and discovered his talent for writing novels and screenplays as well as stage plays. His theatre work has received a great deal of attention and several awards. At the suggestion of his supportive friend Arlo Guthrie, Lind returned to the stage in the mid-2000s. His shows were well received, which is why he soon decided to release new records. In 2013, Bob Lind was inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame along with Judy Collins.